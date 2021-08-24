Canaccord Genuity Cuts Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$6.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TOTZF opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

