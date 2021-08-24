Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

CF opened at C$14.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$6.18 and a 52 week high of C$14.87.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$692.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.00 million. Analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.9106498 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

