Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $7.93 on Monday. Candel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $8.68.
About Candel Therapeutics
