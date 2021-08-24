Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $7.93 on Monday. Candel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

