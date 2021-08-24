Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez Acquires 11,900 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 20th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 10,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00.

CANO stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,945,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,364. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

