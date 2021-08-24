Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 51,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,834,710 shares.The stock last traded at $7.14 and had previously closed at $7.79.

GOEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.25.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 9.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

