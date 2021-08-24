Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGEMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS CGEMY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.00. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

