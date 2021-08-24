Capital One Financial Comments on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

