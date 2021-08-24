Capital Square LLC Buys 223 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $119.42. 112,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706,266. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

