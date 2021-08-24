Capital Square LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1,794.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.