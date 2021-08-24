Capital Square LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 2.1% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. 101,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,678. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

