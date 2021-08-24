Capital Square LLC Has $517,000 Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 97,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,640. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

