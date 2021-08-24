Capital Square LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Square LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.49. 408,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,803,627. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

