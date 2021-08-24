Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $$82.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 31,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,396. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

