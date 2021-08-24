Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 80.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,202 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 467,379 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,226,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,633.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 180,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $144.32. 4,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,923. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

