Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.25

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 51316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capri by 132.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

