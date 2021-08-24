Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

CARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $715.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

