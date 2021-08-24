Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.16

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $109,760.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00125886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00158223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,627.16 or 1.00226069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.45 or 0.00998516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.82 or 0.06640527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,254 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

