Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 810,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $46,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

