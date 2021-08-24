Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.93. 231,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,762. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $412.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

