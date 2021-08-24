CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will report sales of $59.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.60 million to $67.11 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year sales of $263.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.73 million to $287.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $620.93 million, with estimates ranging from $575.50 million to $683.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarLotz.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOTZ. William Blair cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in CarLotz by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CarLotz by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in CarLotz by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOTZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.94. 2,440,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,640. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.17.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

