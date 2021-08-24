Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Shares of CP stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

