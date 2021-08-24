CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,397 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.55% of CarParts.com worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 221,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 318.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 318,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth $15,092,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 5,661 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,219.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 492,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,144.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,424 shares of company stock worth $5,260,872 in the last ninety days. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarParts.com stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. 1,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,230. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $877.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.45 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

PRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

