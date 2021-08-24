Cashaa (CAS) Price Tops $0.0299

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Cashaa coin can now be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Cashaa has a market cap of $24.31 million and $751,187.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.50 or 0.00809520 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa (CRYPTO:CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,989,875 coins. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Cashaa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.