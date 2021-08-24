Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $85.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CSTL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.19. 1,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,212. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $609,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,335 shares of company stock worth $10,704,942. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 489,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,403,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,651,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.