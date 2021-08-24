Ccore Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,910.07 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. Ccore has a market cap of $33,910.07 and approximately $78.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Ccore coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00054964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00049956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.99 or 0.00798208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00099667 BTC.

About Ccore

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.