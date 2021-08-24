Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Buys 294 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 549 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £225.09 ($294.08).

On Monday, June 21st, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 549 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £225.09 ($294.08).

Shares of CAU stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £71.96 million and a PE ratio of -61.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.49. Centaur Media Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20.94 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 53 ($0.69).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.63%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

