Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $15.74 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Ameris Bancorp worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

