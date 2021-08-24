Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,163,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $271.13 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.53.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $1,673,360.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,665.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,970. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

