Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 501,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,695,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of Herman Miller at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,345,000 after buying an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 177.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142,056 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,245,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLHR shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

