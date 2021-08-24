Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 32.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

