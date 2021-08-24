Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 24,000 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $35,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.55 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

