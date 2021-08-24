Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $18,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,303,000 after purchasing an additional 171,546 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.37.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Barclays upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.