Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $612,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.33. 424,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,049,094. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.