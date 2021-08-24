Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,922. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

