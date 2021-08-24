Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 1,706 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,614,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 369,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,894,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 283,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 205,603 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 175,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. 36,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,147. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.