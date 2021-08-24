Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 648 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,808,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,298,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.47. 981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

