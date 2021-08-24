Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00 at Pivotal Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Pivotal Research from $820.00 to $1,000.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHTR. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.14.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $797.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $802.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $735.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.