Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 348,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.69.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

