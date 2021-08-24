Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $194,805,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

