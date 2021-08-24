Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CVR stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.04. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 408.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter worth $64,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.