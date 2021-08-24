Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $10.39

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $10.94. Chindata Group shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 7,957 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.26.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
