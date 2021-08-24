Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $10.39

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $10.94. Chindata Group shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 7,957 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.