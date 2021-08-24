Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Price Down 4%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.02. 4,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 172,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

A number of research firms have commented on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75.

In related news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 208,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,497,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

