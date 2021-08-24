Chrono.tech Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $229,942.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $14.36 million and $229,942.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.22 or 0.00040902 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00015982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00828043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00102657 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

