Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after buying an additional 965,704 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after buying an additional 897,625 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,535,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 435,355 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

