CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CIRCOR International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CIR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,136. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $704.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

