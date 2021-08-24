Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGOC opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. SGOCO Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

