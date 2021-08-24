Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $58,000 in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STG opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.74. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.97 million during the quarter.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.