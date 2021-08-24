Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. RISE Education Cayman Ltd has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

