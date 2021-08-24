Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter worth $2,277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conformis by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter worth $2,583,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27. Conformis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $256.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conformis Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

