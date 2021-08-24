Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR) by 184.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corvus Gold were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOR. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Corvus Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 131,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Gold by 164.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Corvus Gold in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Corvus Gold by 96.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Corvus Gold by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KOR opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Corvus Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOR. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Corvus Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

